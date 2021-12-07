The closest brother of the Toyota Yaris

The new Mazda 2 is actually a Toyota yaris Renowned introducing reputable Toyota hybrid technology into Mazda’s most affordable model

Available Spring 2022 with Hybrid Pure, Hybrid Agile and Hybrid Select trim levels

You are probably a bit surprised to see a Toyota yaris With the Mazda badge, but what you’re seeing is the new Mazda 2, a model that reaches the range of the Japanese firm to offer the attractive Toyota hybrid formula in a utility vehicle and that as in other Toyota collaborations with brands such as Subaru with the BRZ (brother of the GR86) or Suzuki with Swace (brother of the Corolla) is striking for its blatant resemblance.

Mazda’s first hybrid is a … Toyota

And it is that Mazda and Toyota have reached an agreement to use the famous Yaris Hybrid in the European market under the Mazda brand, being a perfect solution for the Hiroshima firm to introduce the electrification in its model more accessible without the need for a large investment. In fact, as we can see, the only differences at the design level are basically the Mazda badges that replace those of Toyota.

Mechanically we also find the same specifications as in the current Yaris Hybrid, with a platform TNGA-B that supports a compact heat engine 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline and an electric motor linked to the rear axle to offer a combined power of 116 hp of power, associated with a transmission eCVT. its battery is lithium-ion and allows, together with the hybrid mechanics, to offer very adjusted consumption, with 3.8 liters per 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

It will arrive in spring 2022



Where there do seem to be some differences with respect to the Yaris is in the equipment levels that will be organized with the names Hybrid Pure, Hybrid Agile and Hybrid Select, although what each will include has not yet been specified. We will therefore have to wait to know the rest of its details, including the price, although we do know that it will begin to be marketed in Europe from the spring 2022.

