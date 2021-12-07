the best party looks

Celebrities continue to bet on their most exquisite and festive looks to attend the premieres and events closer to the Christmas holidays. If throughout the year most have put into practice style tricks in which the avant-garde has been very present, betting on XXL suits combined with lingerie and dresses with extreme openings, such as the Mugler by Milena Smith and Roberto Diz de Madame de RosaNow the most classic festive dresses are the ones that prevail. Celebs turn to designs with sequins and glitters in gold tones and princess dresses in powdered tones, and our goal today is to analyze the fashionista choices that best fit the festive codes.

Javier Bardem poses with Nicole Kidman. (Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman has chosen for the presentation in Los Angeles of ‘Being The Ricardos’ a strapless dress from Armani Privé with organza on the neckline and ’embellished’ motifs. The strategic silhouette of this dress is destined to mark the hourglass figure, and Nicole combines it with high heels. Jimmy choo and Omega watch.

Alessandra Ambrosio. (Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images)

Alessandra ambrosio has turned to another classic of the Christmas season, Hellenic dresses, and has chosen an asymmetrical cut-out design from the 2021 Haute Couture collection of Zuhair Murad. To attend the opening ceremony of the Red Sea film festival, she opted for a cape dress that includes floral motifs.

Claudia Schiffer. (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

Claudia schiffer She shows off her silhouette in a dress with rounded studs that draw an impromptu punk print on her buttoned Balmain dress, which she wears with ballerinas. The supermodel has been in charge of presenting the brand’s prefall collection to the public, which has not yet been presented.

Scarlett Johansson. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson Shine with its own light in a halter neckline dress in gold sequins, a custom made design from Dolce & Gabbana.

Jennifer Lawrence. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet at the New York premiere of the film ‘Don’t Look Up’ clad in a cape dress by Dior, a sparkly yarn design with a mini-pleats cape that combines with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

To attend the program Stephen cordenShe was betting on a sensual long-sleeved polka-dot midi dress, a design signed by Oscar de la Renta.

Meryl Streep. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Meryl Streep was also impressive at that premiere, in which she opted for a design from the autumn-winter 2021 collection of Marc jacobs combined with averages of Wolford and jewelry from Fred Leighton.

We could not close this tour of the most festive looks of celebrities without offering a more cheeky and sensual version. Of course, the person in charge of showing off the design that fits into this category is none other than Megan fox, who has opted for a fitted blazer with a jewel sash belt combined with shorts, a matte effect look by Matthew Williams for Givenchy that accessorizes with Loree Rodkin jewels.

After this review of the best party looks of the famous in recent days, we assume that you already have a favorite outfit to inspire you these parties, right? Feel free to tell us which Christmas trend you like the most.