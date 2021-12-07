“The best eleven we can get”

The top manager of the Eagles also spoke about his team not winning any title this last semester

Emilio Azcárraga Jean, owner of América, accepted that the possible exchange between Águilas and Chivas for Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna can be difficult for both hobbies, even for both directives. However, he considers that the azulcrema team should try to get the best eleven players available.

Sebastián Córdova with América at the Azteca Stadium Getty Images

“For the fans it can be difficult, for me it can be difficult, for Amaury it can be difficult, but I think that finally an analysis has to be made on the side of the sports leadership of all the teams and see who is the player who should be there. . It must be tried that the best eleven players that are in the field of America, are the best eleven that we can get “, external Azcárraga Jean in interview for TUDN during the inauguration of a field in Amatitán, Jalisco, as part of the bet that he beat Chivas in the 2019 National Classic.

The owner of the America He said disappointed by the semester that the Eagles had, in which They could not add any title after falling in the final of the Concacaf Champions League and being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021.

“Very disappointed, sorry with all the fans. We are not going to hide behind a few quarters, a semis or a few points, for me it is very important to win the championship.”

Azcárraga Jean shared responsibilities after the semester without championship. The manager considers that Santiago Solari and Santiago Baños They are not the only culprits, since the players must also assume their own.

“I think you have to do a cold and very calculating analysis of what happened, there has to be responsibility, not just the Santiagos, Solari and Baños, there has to be and assume responsibilities of the professionals who were on the pitch.”