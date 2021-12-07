The Android update for December 2021 is now available, these are its news

Google has released the Android update for the month of December 2021. It can be downloaded on all compatible Pixels.

With the first Monday of December comes, once again, the Android security patch and update corresponding to this latest period, accompanied by the security bulletin that includes the vulnerabilities corrected over the last weeks by Google and its partners.

The Android update December 2021 is available for download on Google Pixel devices from Pixel 3a. The 2016 Pixels, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 are no longer part of the list of terminals compatible with new system and security updates. It is also about the Latest security update coming in 2021.

One more month, Samsung has achieved get ahead of google and over the last few days it had already updated some of its models with the December patch. However, do not forget that manufacturers have access to the patch a few days before that Google publishes it in their newsletter.

A new “Feature Drop” and more than 100 changes for the Pixels

In this case, we are talking about an update of the Pixel Feature Drop type, since does introduce functional changes and new features geared towards Pixel series phones. The full list of news is available in the official change bulletin.

As new functions, we find additions such as the possibility of activate Snapchat with a double tap on the back of Pixel devices or the option to unlock some BMW car models thanks to the Ultra Wide Band technology of the Pixel 6 Pro. This technology also improves the function of share content with other devices using the Nearby Share system.

A convenient new accessibility feature has also been added, allowing you to focus on the sound produced by a person to amplify the audio, reducing the noise around you. To do this, the device’s camera and techniques are used. machine learning They help the system focus on the “active” person.

The legendary “is playing” function also receives improvements in the Pixel 4 and later models: from now on, if this tool has not identified a song that is playing nearby, you can tap the search button to start actively identifying songs. And if we like a song, just play it to save it to a YouTube Music playlist or open it on YouTube.

The car accident detection is now also available in other countries, including Taiwan, Italy and France. Finally, they have been added new cultural wallpapers and improvements for the Google Pixel Buds A-Series.

That’s for the new features. If we talk about performance improvements and bug fixes, they have been added more than 100 different ones that Google lists on its support website. Some improvements are exclusive to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, while others reach all devices compatible with the update.

Those who do not want to wait for the update to arrive on their mobiles, can proceed to perform the manual installation of the OTA file corresponding to the December patch published by Google.

On the other hand, the security bulletin lists all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed to the platform. Some of them are specific performance and security improvements for Pixel mobiles.

The December 2021 Android Security Patch It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and it will reach compatible models little by little. However, it is already possible download the corresponding update packages for each device, to perform the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the factory image of each terminal:

