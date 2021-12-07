The 12 symptoms to recognize hypoglycemia even in people with diabetes

In general, diabetes is characterized by the problems of high blood sugar levels, but what many do not know is that the medication in some people with diabetes can also lead to too low sugar levels, known as hypoglycemia, and this it can be dangerous to health.

Diabetes usually occurs in people whose bodies cannot respond to or produce insulin, the hormone that captures blood sugar and converts it into energy. The most common is type 2 diabetes and some people regularly take medication that can cause dangerous drops in blood levels, generating very common symptoms that should not be ignored.

Low blood sugar, also known as hypoglycemia, is characterized by glucose levels below 4 mmol / L and its most common symptoms, according to publishes Diabetes UK, are sweating, tiredness, and dizziness, but sometimes diabetic patients can also feeling weak or very hungry and have a higher heart rate usual. The blurred vision, paleness and even confusion they are also frequent signs of a drop in blood sugar. In the most extreme cases, hypoglycemia can lead to seizures, unconsciousness, and even coma.

Although medication is the most common cause of hypoglycemia, it can also be caused by insufficient food intake, exercise and even alcohol consumption, so it is advisable to see a doctor when you notice these symptoms in your body.