The 12 symptoms to recognize hypoglycemia even in people with diabetes
You have successfully registered
Please click the link in the email sent to
Lifestyle
The most current and interesting for your health, leisure and entertainment.
In general, diabetes is characterized by the problems of high blood sugar levels, but what many do not know is that the medication in some people with diabetes can also lead to too low sugar levels, known as hypoglycemia, and this it can be dangerous to health.
Diabetes usually occurs in people whose bodies cannot respond to or produce insulin, the hormone that captures blood sugar and converts it into energy. The most common is type 2 diabetes and some people regularly take medication that can cause dangerous drops in blood levels, generating very common symptoms that should not be ignored.
Although medication is the most common cause of hypoglycemia, it can also be caused by insufficient food intake, exercise and even alcohol consumption, so it is advisable to see a doctor when you notice these symptoms in your body.
December 3, 02:19 GMT
.