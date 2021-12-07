Teams classified to the Eighth Final of the Champions League

The group stage of the

Champions League

it is coming to its end. Therefore, there are already some teams that have their ticket to the Eighth Final and others who had already achieved it, so they reached the last day without much obligation.

The teams qualified for the Round of 16

On the last day, in the B Group almost everything was yet to be defined. The Liverpool he had a perfect step, while Atlético de Madrid, Milan and Porto they still had a chance of qualifying in second position. The dragons they were occupying had that ticket.

While Milan could not beat a classified at home Liverpool, the Atlético de Madrid was imposed on Porto as a visitor, to advance to the next round. The Dragons will go to Europa League and the Italians are eliminated, in the tournament that marked their return to the Champions League.

In another sector where they were already qualified to Eighth of Final of the Champions League, It was him Group D. Real Madrid and Inter de Milan They already had the ticket but the first place had to be defined, which ended up being for the group led by Carlo Ancelotti.

At Group C, the Ajax He had no competition and advanced as a leader with perfect stride. Second is the Sporting Lisbon and in third, the Borussia Dortmund. The two have nine units but the Portuguese had a better goal difference and also won the direct duel.

The teams that can qualify

On the last day, the Barcelona comes with the need to win at home Bayern Munich to advance to the next round. Atalanta and Villarreal will meet in Italy for another ticket, while in the Group G, everyone can still advance. Lille, Seville, Wolfsburg and Salzburg they will fight to be among the 16 best of the tournament.

