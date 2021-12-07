Sylvester Stallone to star in his first television series

After a career of just over five decades, Sylvester Stallone is finally ready to face an entirely new challenge in his life: starring in his first television series.

The Rocky star will lead the upcoming Paramount + crime drama Kansas City, created by Taylor Sheridan, responsible for the hit Yellowstone, and showrunner Terence Winter, who wrote several episodes of The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, as well as the film The Wolf of Wall Street.

According to the Deadline portal, Stallone will play Sal, a New York City mobster in charge of the rebirth of the mafia in Kansas City, Missouri, a city in the central United States.

“Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. To be able to have the legendary and transcendent Sylvester play one of these characters is a true privilege, ”said 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser.

“On top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating and deeply respected television shows in history. We are delighted that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story. “

During his career, Stallone has participated as a guest artist in some unit episodes of series such as Saturday Night Live, Kojak, The Muppet Show, Las Vegas and more recently, This Is Us. However, this will be the first time he has starred in his own television show.

Currently, the actor is immersed in the production of the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, which is expected to premiere in 2023, as well as the fourth part of The Indestructibles.