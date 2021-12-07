Sylvester Stallone prepares the Rocky series, inspired by the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

The success that the hundreds of series that are released on different streaming platforms are achieving seems to have awakened the ingenuity of the protagonist and creator of the endless Rocky saga, Sylvester Stallone, who has just presented on his Instagram account a series of handwritten notes on paper about the possibility of realizing the project of a television series based on the life of the boxer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 74-year-old star, whose 1976 original film won three Oscars (Best Picture, Best Director for John Avildsen, and Best Editing) and for which he personally earned two nominations (Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay), He shared two-page photos from his scrapbook with the headline “Treatment for Rocky’s prequel series.”

“This may be the weirdest post yet,” wrote Stallone, in the caption accompanying the photos.

“Ideally 10 episodes over a few seasons to really get to the hearts of the characters in their younger years,” says Stallone. “Here’s a small part of how my creative writing process begins. I hope it happens,” he revealed.

The first page shown sets the stage for fans and potential producers: “Imagine a time machine that simply transported us back to the origins of Rocky, a cinematic world full of characters who have been loved by people around the world for almost five decades!”

According to the notes, the story of the origins of the boxer nicknamed the “Italian Stallion” takes place in the 1960s, what Stallone describes on the page as “the most transformative generation in modern history.”

There the main milestones of the era will be mentioned, such as the arrival of man on the Moon, the struggles for civil rights and the Cold War.

“It goes without saying that the 1960s were a dynamic time,” adds the description. “Yet amid all this seismic social activity, we are approaching the fairly simple life of 17-year-old Robert ‘Rocky’ Balboa.”, he underlines. “When we first met Rocky in 1976, he was a very lost soul.”

“Now we see this young man struggling like all young men trying to find his place,” Stallone notes.

The film generated a legion of fans and spawned five sequels to the franchise, despite Stallone having tried multiple times to retire the character. In addition, he made two films as part of the Creed spin-off (for the first he earned another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor), starring Michael B. Jordan, whose third film will be released in 2022.

The Rocky saga, as already mentioned, began in 1976 and since then Stallone has released a total of eight films about the boxer: Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), Rocky Balboa (2006), Creed (2015), Creed II (2018) and the upcoming Creed III (2022). The last three films are sequels centered on the character of Adonis Johnson Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, his rival from the first two parts, whom Rocky decides to train. In total, the franchise raised more than US $ 1.7 billion globally (the first part cost US $ 2 million and raised US $ 225 million). And it continues to be successful almost half a century after its inception, so it would not be unusual for this new project to arouse the interest of a few streaming content service companies.taking into account the event of Cobra Kai, the series emerged from the Karate Kid saga.

Stallone was virtually unknown until his starring role in the worldwide smash hit of the first Rocky. The story goes that on March 24, 1975 he saw the fight between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner, a fight on which the fundamental idea of ​​the character is supposedly based. On fight night, Stallone, inspired, went directly to his house and after three days he had written the libretto. I always tried to sell it with the intention of playing the main role. And although the producers did not like this demand – they had in mind an already established star like Ryan O’Neal, Burt Reynolds or Robert Redford – and even large sums of money were offered not to star in the film, Stallone He declined all offers until the studio allowed him to play the lead.

Now, with this news, it seems that there are not a few fans and followers who demand that “Sly” Stallone also start the prequel series of another of his most famous characters, “Rambo”.