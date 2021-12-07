Sylvester Stallone: ​​all his wives and the woman who conquered his heart

Without a doubt one of the most famous and historical actors on the big screen is Sylvester Stallone that through his films he knew how to conquer the hearts of millions of people from all over the world. Clearly his most recognized character was Rocky where to this day it is reproduced by adults and children.

While, this time, we will talk about the women who, in addition to stealing his heart, took him to the altar, becoming their respective wives. However, there is one in particular that is with the protagonist of “The Demolisher” for more than 25 years. In this note we tell you who these women are and who they have been with for a long time.

Sasha czack

In 1974 Sylvester Stallone he married the actress for the first time Sasha czack. With her he had two children, the deceased Sage and Seargeoh. Also with the beautiful blonde he was married for eleven years since in 1985 he divorced for a third in discord who that same year became his second wife. This is what sources close to the famous actor reported. Although it seems incredible, this ex-couple had several problems when dividing the assets of their son, when he lost his life.

Source: Elmundo.es

Brigitte nielsen

As we mentioned earlier, in 1985 and within a few months of separating from his first wife, the famous actor from Hollywood married for the second time. The lucky one was the Danish actress, model and singer Brigitte nielsen. The beautiful artist rose to fame thanks to Stallone since he participated with him in a couple of films. On the other hand, and after a couple of years, they both separated due to several rumors of infidelity on her part.

Source: 20minutos.es

Jennifer flavin

As the saying goes “the third time is the charm” and this worked for him Sylvester since in 1997 he married for the third time. It was with the American businesswoman and model Jennifer flavin. Without a doubt, she has become the great love of his life since they are currently together and share moments of how happy they are. Also with her they have three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet respectively.