Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai with failures in Mexico: this reports the Profeco

Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai are among the most valued brands for the quality of their vehicles, as well as for the design they have in each of their models.

Within the automotive market, there is an interesting offer that we cannot lose sight of, due to the value in design, performance, and so on.

A tremendously useful aspect in the market is when purchasing capacity is defined based on the brand value of the automotive lines.

The Mexican automotive market is in a very interesting commercial context, at a macro level we see statements by the Mexican government against the United States for the regulation of electric cars, the entry of “chocolate” cars into the country, while at the regional level we are witnesses of the alerts from the Profeco to owners of Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai.

The challenge in the Mexican automotive market is clear, where brands face operational challenges, which undoubtedly define their capacity in the market and in the way they manage to operate with the consumer.

The Profeco alert if you have Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai

Profeco has launched an important alert to all owners of Hyundai, Kia and Suzuki cars, after it was learned of various damage that units of these brands have registered.

In the quick alert it is warned that cars from these automakers must be checked for manufacturing defects, so it is important that you check the indicated models, so that if you use one of these vehicles you can attend it as soon as possible.

The models indicated by the Attorney General’s Office are:

Suzuki Ignis (2016 to 2021 models)

Kia Forte (2016 to 2021 models)

Hyundai Tucson (2016 to 2021 models)

In total we are talking about 1,496 Suzuki units, 1,577 Kia units and 42,212 vehicles in the case of Hyundai.

The failures detected by Profeco reveal that the Suzuki ignis They have a deficiency in the sealing of a gas tank breather pipe, which is a risk of fuel leakage during the charging of energy to the vehicle or when it is driven with a full tank.

The Kia forte they register faults in the ignition of the lights of the instrument panel of indicators of the engine and emission of strange noises. Regarding the Hyundai tucson, these have an atypical feel in the braking and ignition pedal of the engine gauges or ABS on the instrument panel.

Actions to take into account

In the case of Suzuki, the brand announced that revisions will be carried out on the valves to confirm that the pipe is well sealed or that the gasoline tank is replaced.

Kia for its part offers free oil changes, as well as filter and sump replacement of the affected vehicles, while Hyunday is reviewing the fuse kit to identify the faults from the scan to the software of the affected vehicles.

Why what is said by Profeco is important

Profeco is one of the key agencies in the current Mexican market and the largest benchmark there is in terms of regulation of business practices that we cannot lose sight of, due to its content capacity and which has made it an important benchmark. in the market that we cannot lose sight of today.

From this perspective, a tremendously important aspect to take into account has to do with the way in which commercial entities react to its regulation and thereby establish new practices that do not have waste, on the contrary, they define increasingly valuable tasks.