Suspicious goal becomes a matter of state in Colombia

A suspicious goal in a match of the second division of Colombian soccer, that defined the promotion, opened the debate on an alleged match-fixing, which caused a scandal in the country and became a matter of State, where even the president has spoken.

The meeting was played on Saturday in the city of Villavicencio. If Unión Magdalena defeated Llaneros FC at home, sealed his promotion to the first division. Although the “Cyclone” began losing by one goal, in the 90 + 5 and 90 + 6 minutes it achieved the comeback, but more than epic it was classified as “shameful” throughout Colombia.

The second goal aroused suspicions of cheating. While the visit was looking for the goal, the rival players stood still. At one point in the play, they became five forwards against two defenders, and even one of them moves away to make way for an adversary.

After one of the attackers went hand in hand with the goalkeeper, he he made a minimal effort to prevent the goal.

La Dimayor (Major Division of Colombian Soccer), governing body of that sport in the South American country, announced that it will investigate the case.

“The president of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, in use of his administrative powers has summoned the Disciplinary Committee of the Championship and the Disciplinary Commission of the Dimayor for tomorrow, to analyze the situation that occurred in the Llaneros FC vs. Union Magdalena ”. Dimayor

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, described what happened as a “national shame (…) Sport requires transparency, honesty and zero tolerance in the face of any situation that delegitimizes sports ethics ”, he added on Twitter.

The Colombian president demanded that “the situation is cleared up quickly ”.

Guillermo Herrera, sports minister of the South American country, spoke about the controversial goal surrounding the Union’s rise and showed his indignation.

“Seeing these acts of corruption, I I would ask the Prosecutor’s Office to pronounce and check if you have to file a tax case to also start an investigation, “he added.

The Unión Magdalena has not commented on the accusations. In their social networks, the traditional Santa Marta team only celebrated their return to the local soccer elite after two years of absence.

While, Llaneros indicated that it has already started “internal investigations.”

This is the second investigation that has been opened against Colombian soccer teams in less than a week. Last Monday, the market regulatory authority announced that it is carrying out investigations against the Union Magdalena and 15 other clubs for, allegedly, prevent the transfer of their players and turn them into “hostages”.