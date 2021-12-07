Summary of the match Chivas Femenil vs América (0-0). A2021 League

The America still alive in the League MX women’s league, since this Monday confirmed his pass to the Semifinal by eliminating Chivas with the aggregate of 2-1, after tie at Akron Stadium with no touchdowns, where the Guadalajara team could not get up from the disadvantage with which they left Mexico City.

The Flock directed by Édgar Mejía I needed only one goal, He was at home, in front of his people, but he could not even against the azulcremas, for that reason, the Guadalajara team is eliminated and the Eagles will fight for the 2021 Apertura title.

The Ida went to America 2-1, so the Flock, having a better position, needed to win by at least one goal, but they could not specify in the goal of Renata Masciarelli.

At Akron Stadium, the America came out to attack to try to increase the advantage and from minute 5 they looked for the goal. Sarah Luebbert made a shot from the right side, got in and put the ball for Casandra Cuevas, but her shot went one way.

Chivas replied with Joseline Montoya at 16 ‘, who took a free kick, but behind was Renata Masciarelli to deflect it and take away the chance.

Chivas continued and at 33 ‘what was the clearest for the locals was experienced. The same Montoya cut, released the shot, Masciarelli put his hand to deflect, even so, the ball hit the crossbar.

In the last of the first half, Casandra Montero from Chivas shot from afar at 36 ‘and sent the ball overhead

Already in the second half, Daniela Espinoza tried her luck at 57 ‘with a free kick what happened deviated and Chivas responded at 59 ‘with their scorer, Alicia Cervantes, which he received from Rubí Soto, shot and hit the post from the outside.

The final part was more punchy, few arrivals and confirmed the elimination of Chivas.