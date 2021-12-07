Study shows results in treatment with stem cell implantation in patients with type 1 diabetes

The stem cell implant resulted in 20% insulin independence after one year of treatment.

Despite advances in this metabolic disease, diabetes has become a condition that is also considered a pandemic.

Recently, clinical studies have been carried out that have made it possible to determine insulin secretion from stem cell grafts in patients diagnosed with type 1 diabetes; This has been reported by the authors of Cell Stem Cell and CeLL Repots Medicine.

The trials were carried out in 26 patients, and the results found have made it possible to determine this discovery as a considerable advance in the field of stem cell replacement therapies.

“A milestone has been reached. The possibility of having an unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells provides hope for people with type 1 diabetes,” said Eelco de Koning, co-author of a comment published by the Cell Stem Cell of the Medical Center of the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.

Initially, the patients Participants underwent immunosuppressive treatment that is generally used in cases where stem cell-based pancreatic islet transplantation is necessary.

Related news

After a year of rigorous follow-up, it was found that the patients managed to reduce the body’s need for insulin by 20%, which led to an efficacy and good tolerance of the treatment without serious adverse effects related to the graft.

“For the first time, we provide evidence that stem cell-derived PEC-01 can mature into beta cells mature sensitive to glucose and insulin-producing in vivo in patients with type 1 diabetes, ”said Timothy Kieffer of the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Of the 26 participants, only 2 of them recorded negative side effects related to the surgical procedures carried out, or to the immunosuppressants. However, despite the biological conditions of each person, the risk of local infection was very low and there was a good tolerance to the procedure in general.

“The present study definitively demonstrates, for the first time to our knowledge, in a small number of subjects humans with type 1 diabetes, who the cells CMP-derived pancreatic progenitors have the ability to survive, graft, differentiate, and mature into human islet-like cells when implanted subcutaneously, “said Howard Foyt of ViaCyte.

Regarding the disease, Dr. José García Mateo, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Diabetology and Endocrinology (SPED), assured that “diabetes it is the number one cause of kidney failure, blindness and non-traumatic lower extremity amputation. “

Diabetes type 1 occurs in those patients that depend on insulin all the time, because they produce antibodies against the cell responsible for producing insulin in the pancreas, the cell beta.

Source consulted here.