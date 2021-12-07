Study Points to Compound in Viagra as Possible Most Effective Drug for Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease

An analysis of more than 7,000,000 patient records determined that sildenafil, the main component of viagra, is associated with a 69% reduction in the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease.

Large-scale monitoring by a team of American scientists has revealed that the use of sildenafil, the main component of viagra and other drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction, could reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by almost 70%.

In 2020, scientists showed that sildenafil has an unexpected side effect by activating proteasomes: cellular factories to recycle unnecessary or defective proteins. This can reduce the accumulation of amyloid plaques, the result of the accumulation of a protein in the extraneuronal space characteristic of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, preventing a correct connection between neurons.

A new large-scale study carried out by a team of scientists from the Cleveland Clinic reached the same conclusion, according to a statement from this American medical center.

A team from the Cleveland Clinics Institute for Genomic Medicine, led by Feixiong Cheng, used computational methodology to select and validate more than 1,600 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as potential therapies for the disease. Alzheimer’s.

Their analysis of a database of more than 7 million anonymized patient records determined that sildenafil is associated with a 69% reduction in the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, according to findings published in Nature Aging.

“In particular, we found that the use of sildenafil reduced the likelihood of Alzheimer’s in people with coronary artery disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes, all of which are comorbidities significantly associated with risk of the disease,” said Dr. Cheng.

The effect of sildenafil on Alzheimer’s disease was confirmed by simple experiments with cell cultures: in the presence of the compound, brain cells grew faster, while the characteristic processes of neurodegeneration in them, on the contrary, were slower.