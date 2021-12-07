Study establishes that premenopausal bilateral oophorectomy is associated with cognitive impairment

An oophorectomy is a surgery and when it includes the removal of both ovaries, it is called a bilateral oophorectomy.

Research found that patients whose ovaries were surgically removed before age 46 had a higher risk of developing a deterioration mild cognitive impairment about 30 years later, compared to a sample that did not undergo this type of intervention.

It was a cross-sectional study with cases and controls that used data from the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging (MCSA), which contains data from a prospective population study that examined risk factors, prevalence and incidence of cognitive impairment -including mildly- on a representative sample of women in United States.

The sample specifically included 2,732 women – mostly white – between the ages of 50 and 89 who participated in the MCSA study within the period 2004 to 2019, who underwent a clinical evaluation and some nine tests that covered four cognitive domains. Almost all subjects (98.4%) were white.

In the clinical evaluation, 283 women (10.4%) were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.

Epidemiological data in turn support that a total of 625 women (22.9%) had a history of bilateral oophorectomy.

Within this same group, some 161 women underwent the procedure before the age of 46 and before menopause, with 46 (28.6%) receiving oral conjugated equine estrogen – a mixture of estrogen hormones – and the remaining 95 (59.0%) they did not receive estrogen therapy.

The study found that compared to women who did not undergo a bilateral oophorectomy, those who had it done before the age of 46 had a statistically significant greater chance of mild cognitive impairment and furthermore, it ensures that evidence was found that the therapy with estrogens was associated with less risk of deterioration cognitive mild among younger women 46 years old.

The study authors maintain that this type of procedure is used more frequently in countries with due to the fact that the abrupt culmination of hormones associated with ovarian function and its possible long-term adverse effect, clinicians should consider and weigh the risks versus benefits of such surgery.

In addition, they argue that the results of this research argue that they are of benefit to the ovarian cancer patients and to measure the risk and benefits of surgery before the menopausal period and as a preventive method for ovarian cancer.

