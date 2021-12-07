Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Banned in Saudi Arabia and Other Persian Gulf Countries for Featuring a Transgender Character

The decision would be linked to the appearance of a character played by the non-binary actress Iris Menas, regional media point out.

Steven Spielberg’s latest film, the musical ‘West Side Story’ (‘Love without barriers’), will not be released in theaters in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the reason is not officially revealed, regional media assure that the measure is due to the appearance of the transgender character Anybodys, played by the non-binary actress Iris Menas.

Films with allusions to homosexuality or other sexual minorities are frequently censored in the nations of the Persian Gulf, characterized by strongly conservative morals.

In Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where censorship is the strictest, the film has not received approval for public viewing. In the other countries, the distributor Disney was required to eliminate the controversial scenes, something the company rejected.

The film was due to be released this Thursday, December 9 and appeared on the websites of the main local cinema chains.