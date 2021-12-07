Steven Spielberg reinvents himself with ´West Side Story´

What movie of Steven spielberg you like? To answer that question, there is no single answer.

It may be the story of a German businessman, a member of the Nazi Party, who seeks to save a thousand Jews from the Holocaust (“Schindler’s List”). Or perhaps a coastal town in the United States that is threatened by a giant shark (“Jaws”). Or a nine-year-old boy who befriends a being from another world abandoned on Earth (“ET, the extraterrestrial”).

And how about the history of a place that, among its attractions, include cloned dinosaurs (“Jurassic Park”). Others: an attack in an Olympic Games (“Munich”), a young man who camouflages himself to escape the law (“Catch me if you can”), an action hero (“Indiana Jones”), journalists (“The Post” ), national heroes (“Lincoln”), animated (“Tintin”), virtual reality (“Ready Player One”) …

NEW ADVENTURE

But Steven spielberg does not stop. Before the pandemic, the director decided to reinvent himself in a new genre: the musical. His new adventure seeks to revive one of the classics of the 60s, the film “West Side Story”, whose new version, from Disney, will be released on December 9.

“It was a great challenge to decide what the musical suitable for me, “said the manager.

“I will never forget a moment from my childhood. I was 10 when I first heard the ‘West Side Story’ album, and it has never gone away. I have been able to fulfill that dream and keep the promise I made to myself: you have to do this story”.

SPANISH SPEAKING

In January 2018, the news was released that the multifaceted director would be behind the project in which he showed interest since his childhood.

“I love the original movie made by Robert Wise, he was my close friend for many, many years, and I talked to him about the movie ad nauseam. And Walter Mirisch, who produced ‘West Side Story,’ is another dear friend who He told me all kinds of great stories about how they made the movie, “the filmmaker recalled.

The plot is a kind of Romeo and Juliet reinforced with current social problems, such as racism and discrimination, rival street gangs and violence; all through the love story of Tony and María, a young American who falls in love with a Latin woman, of Puerto Rican origin, played by Rachel Zegler.

ADDRESS XENOPHOBIA

The actress, who is 20 years old, considered that this film is also the opportunity to reflect on current problems such as xenophobia. She is the daughter of a Colombian woman and an American father, very similar to the case of her character, María.

“At the time we were making it (the film), we didn’t realize how huge those conversations would be in the next few days, but Steven (Spielberg) has said that there really wasn’t a better time for the movie to come out because he’s handling very well how they don’t recognize (other people’s roots), “Zegler said.

To be consistent with the idea of ​​a necessary mentality change, the director decided to remove the subtitles from the dialogues in Spanish. He said that he did it out of a matter of respect, since the real context, in which the two languages ​​are spoken, had to be recognized.

“I felt that there were certain themes and feelings involved in which it would be very natural for someone who was born speaking Spanish to speak in Spanish and not say it in English,” said the filmmaker.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE

Another important message of the story was to point out gender violence, which is embodied in characters such as Anita, played by Arianna DeBose, who trusts that the film will be forceful about it for viewers.

“We have to take responsibility for our actions, and I think we (women) are moving in the right direction, but it starts with what we teach our children, who are young; we really want to hear the thoughts of another generation. young people and what they’re learning from movies like ‘West Side Story,’ “Debose said.

AN ALLEGORY

Spielberg emphasized that he hopes that his new story is seen to us only as a contemporary Romeo or Juliet, but “as an allegory of what is happening on the borders of our country (United States), who reject anyone who is not white” , he accused.

“In this new ´West Side Story´ the characters do and say things that they did not say in the original film. The true history of that community is very rich and important, and we wanted to deepen it in our version of this musical“.

DOES

The filmmaker considered that this story, by touching the fibers of his childhood, implies a challenge that he had not experienced since “ET”; will now embark on a new adventure, what genre ?: “I always said that a musical it was the only thing he hadn’t done. What I forgot is that I have not done a western either. “