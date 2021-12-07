Steven Spielberg refused to use subtitles on Love Without Barriers

Love without barriers, Steven Spielberg’s new film, faces a warm reception from critics and recognition, said by several, for his decision to omit English subtitles in his many dialogues in Spanish. Although many could argue that this is a kind of low blow for the Anglo-Saxon market, it was very important for the director to respect the language and culture of his characters.

The film certainly has a lot of Latino narratives and characters, which is why they sometimes use their mother tongue to refer to certain things. However, despite the exclusion of an English subtitling, some critics claim that the cast is so expressive and the direction so effective, that none of these are necessary and indeed stands as one of the film’s strengths.

While chatting with IGN upon Love without barriersSteven Spielberg commented on his decision to omit English subtitles for his film. According to Spielberg he did it for “Out of respect for the inclusion of our intentions to hire a fully Latino cast to play the Sharks”.

Spielberg explained that from the beginning of the project he established a mandate for Cindy Tolan, the cast director. He wanted his cast to be made up of “parents, grandparents, or themselves from Latin countries.” Latino actors were searched and in the end the vast majority were found in Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.

“That was very important and goes hand in hand with my reasoning for not subtitling Spanish,” Spielberg explained. “If I subtitled Spanish, it would just dub English and give English power over Spanish. This was not going to happen in this film, I needed to respect the language enough not to subtitle it.

Love without barriers It is based on a musical written by Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents, with music by Leonard Bernstein. His story is like a kind of modern Romeo and Juliet, but set on the Upper West Side of New York. Two rival gangs in the area, the Jets (of European descent) and the Sharks (of Latin roots), looked at each other with disdain in the 1950s, until everything got complicated when a young Jets fell in love with a girl of the rival group.

Starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, Maddie Ziegler, Ariana DeBose and directed by Spielberg. The film will hit Mexican theaters on December 9.