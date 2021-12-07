Steve Spielberg reveals which movie from his filmography he doesn’t like

The name of Steven spielberg is synonymous with cinema, as the Cincinnati native is one of the most successful producers and directors in the history of cinema. Even so, the filmmaker is very critical of his work and, in fact, there is a feature film of his filmography that he hates: is about Hook, the 1991 film starring Dustin Hoffman and Robin williams.

The film acts as a sequel to JM Barrie’s 1911 novel, Peter Pan and Wendy, and focuses on an adult Peter Pan who has completely forgotten about his childhood. In a dialogue with BBC Radio 5’s Kermode & Mayo Film Review, the 74-year-old also screenwriter stated: “I want to see again Hook… I still don’t like that movie. I hope to see her again one day and maybe I like something“.

Along the same lines, the director told Empire magazine: “I felt like a fish out of water doing Hook… I had no confidence in the script. I had confidence in the first act and I had confidence in the epilogue, but not in his body“” I didn’t really know what I was doing and tried to paint about my insecurity with production value … the more insecure I felt about it, the bigger and more colorful the sets became, “he added.

While fans may not share their views on the 1991 film, it is interesting to hear that the mind of such an experienced director was so scrambled by the film. With three different writers attached to the script and the “screen story,” it appears that the production of Hook it was a case of “too many cooks”, even if the end product was quite tasty.