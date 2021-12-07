“Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the keys to understanding its success prior to the premiere

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of recent years, a cinematic phenomenon only comparable to “Avengers: Endgame”, the film that promised an epic story in the style of Marvel. A little over two years after that premiere, fans of the superheroes of the Marvel Universe they will return to the cinemas to see this new film.

The film has led fans to create theories around what it will tell, the characters that will appear on the big screen and their impact on the future history of the movie. Marvel Universe. What other factors have led to its great anticipation and success, even before its theatrical release?

Helene Chira, Marketing Manager at Andes Films, comments that “the notion of the multiverse is something that generated expectation since it was commented on” in the series of Marvel studios for Disney +, which hit streaming this year. Chira adds that “appealing to nostalgia and new adventures with the most beloved superhero of all is definitely a good mix.”

The spokesperson for Andes Films, the official distributor of the film in the country, explains that unlike previous releases, “Spider-Man: No Way Home“The key is” not knowing what is going to happen. “

“The fans are eager to be the first to know what will happen and not be told. That’s where we see all the hype in the presale, “he explains.

The presale of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Began worldwide on November 29 and the search for tickets to see the film before its official premiere collapsed the pages of multiplexes. In addition, the functions for that day in our country were finished in a matter of hours.

Chira mentions that before “Spider-Man: No Way Home “, the premiere of” Venom Carnage Freed “” has been important for the industry. “

“It got people to come back and we start to see better box office numbers. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘ it will also be a reason for people to return to one of the most important entertainment venues. The cinema was missed and what better than to enjoy it with the most important film of the year ”, he mentioned.

THE KEYS TO SUCCESS IN “SPIDERMAN: NO WAY HOME”

Renato León, communicator and film critic, highlights that marketing in Marvel It has been key to generating expectations in the young public, “the producers have had the great idea of ​​using intrigue as a means of attracting, but they do it through social media.”

“If we look closely, we do not find any type of advertising in traditional media but everything through YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and now even TikTok. […] To these must be added that Marvel films are action films, a genre that attracts that type of audience, without neglecting, of course, the special effects, the cast, although many of us are not very attracted to it … ” added.

Luigi Esparza Santa María, audiovisual communicator and professor at the Faculty of Communication of the University of Sciences and Arts of Latin America, highlights that there is an “almost sociological” situation that occurs, similar to that of “Squid Game” or “Gangman Style”, which are social phenomena that the public becomes attached to.

“On the one hand, word of mouth is what has generated this expectation, but there is also the story: Spider-man It is a franchise that has been around for almost 20 years and film after film, it is one of the superheroes, with Batman and The Avengers, who have the most interactions. This film is picking up on that tradition of Spider-Man films ”, he comments.

The genre of superhero films have taken greater prominence with premieres such as “Iron Man” or the Batman films. For Renato León, “they are suitable for all types of public”.

“Marvel at the box office and viewing level has been great, not only attracted comic book lovers, who wanted to see their superheroes on the big screen, but also the general public. They did it, to a large extent, by hiring great stars of the moment such as Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston, Robert Downey Jr. or also old acquaintances such as Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins or Michael Douglas “, he commented .

He added that they also highlight the spectacular nature of their filming and the directors who have directed these films, factors that have led to “Spider-Man: No Way HomeBecomes a boom during your presale.

Luigi Esparza mentions that movies come in like waves, “there are moments when a genre becomes very popular and then dies and then comes back and so on.” Thus, he identifies that, for example, in the 90s, the romantic comedy; in the 50s, the peplum, like Ben-Hur, among others.

“There are trends that are generated in theaters and indeed, that of superheroes is a very strong trend that has lasted a long time, but it is not an immutable reality, this will undoubtedly go away in a few years. […] Among the many reasons is that they collect intellectual properties that already have a fan base. […]All these factors that influence this to be the current trend, which as I say is not immutable, it will last a few years surely, but then it will die and lose popularity, then something else will take its place “, projection.

Finally, Esparza emphasizes that although people will be able to go to theaters, what should not be possible is to go to a full house. “Cinemas should have all the capacity they are allowed, but reduced. There are even, I have heard, unvaccinated rooms, which I think is a great irresponsibility. The good thing is that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘ it comes when the rule of showing the complete vaccination card is established in order to enter a closed establishment ”, he concluded.

