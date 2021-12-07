Sonora Market burns down; smoke exceeded 20 meters high VIDEO

Mexico City.- Shortly before 11 in the morning of this Thursday, dozens of tenants, merchants and passers-by were evicted from the vicinity of the Sonora Market because of a strong fire.

And it is that within the kitchen area, near the medicinal herbs and religious images of one of the best-known markets in CDMX, the presence of a strong fire began that consumed everything in its path, such as plastic, fabrics, canvas, furniture and merchandise.

Located in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, the Sonora Market suffered a outbreak of fire whose column of smoke blacked out quickly surpassed 20 meters in height with the burning of several merchants’ belongings in corridors 3 and 5.

In this area, according to the voice of several merchants who work in the market, candles, esoteric products, medicinal herbs, cages and some animals are located for sale; some of them could be highly flammable and fuel the fire.

Through a video captured by passers-by outside the Sonora Market, it was appreciated how a huge and alarming column of black smoke was emanating, which was also very well seen from the heights.

In the distance the alarms of the various emergency bodies were already being heard, such as the Heroic Fire Department, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Management of Fire and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) and the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC).

As part of the actions to avoid victims, traffic cuts were made in the Circunvalación ring from Axis 1 North; Dozens of merchants were also evacuated trying to get most of their percania to avoid losses due to the fire.

Civil Protection announced that two hours after the accident of great proportions, there was a white balance without injured people or animals, there were only five nervous breakdowns that were treated by the Rescue Squad and Medical Emergencies. Watch the video of the fire: