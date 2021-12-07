Some Xiaomi phones are losing this function after updating to Android 12

If you update your Xiaomi mobile to Android 12, you may lose one of the most popular MIUI functions.

Xiaomi has already begun to update some of its phones to Android 12. But the update does not seem to be free of problems, and despite introducing a good handful of interesting news, some users of Xiaomi devices have discovered that the update has also removed one of the features most popular MIUI in recent months.

This is the so-called “RAM expansion”, which allows add more RAM memory virtually, using the free storage space of the device’s internal memory. And it is that, as indicated in Xiaomiui, models like Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or the Redmi K40 They are losing this feature after upgrading to the latest version of Android.

The virtual RAM expansion disappears from the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Redmi K40

For now, Xiaomi seems to have withdrawn this feature from the two mentioned devices, but it is not ruled out that the brand could follow the same path with other high-end models, such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 or Xiaomi 11T Pro.

All these Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO will receive Android 12

Although the reasons for making this decision have not been specified, it is likely that they have to do with the fact that both the Redmi K40 and the Mi 11 Ultra already have a more than enough amount of RAM, and in very few cases users might need even more memory capacity.

Xiaomi removed Memory Extention feature on some devices (like Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi K40 etc.) with Android 12 update but Mi 10 series still have this feature. pic.twitter.com/yWxxxmOrd1 – xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) December 4, 2021

In any case, we will have to wait until the arrival of future versions of MIUI based on Android 12 to see if the decision stands, or if Xiaomi decides to reset the function to its normal state.

