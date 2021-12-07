Sofía Vergara is just as spectacular as 20 years ago

Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Aniston … The list of actresses that the years seem to pass by shows the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle. The Bronx star, for example, has had to repeat over and over again that has not undergone any cosmetic retouching to the disbelief of his fans, instead, he claims that “the glow It is something that begins on the inside and shows on the outside. It is living with health, spiritually, mentally, emotionally, physically … “. The Mexican is another who leaves her followers speechless every time a posing in a bathing suit goes up and the unforgettable Rachel from Friends Fault to your anti-aging coffee of the firmness of your skin. This group of superstars also features Sofia Vergara, who just published a photo from the 90s with which he proves how little has changed in twenty years.

“Walking the red carpet in the 90s ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Los Angeles”, has written Sofía next to the snapshot. An explosive photo that shows how much events have changed in a couple of decades. Then, the jeans were totally allowed and the Colombian combined them with a top of transparent crystallized beads that completely marked her figure. A great body that he maintains to this day and that led him to get the role of Gloria, one of the protagonists of the series Modern family and the personification of Latin exuberance. In addition to telling her how beautiful she is, the artist’s fans cannot believe that 20 years have passed between this photo and the present.

“You literally do not age”, “You are impressive as always”, “This little year does not pass you share the secret 😊”, “What an impression !! You are identical 😮😮”, “I am convinced that you are a vampire”, “You have not aged at all!” or “Have you forgotten how to grow old?” it is just a sample of the more than a thousand comments that the snapshot accumulates. As it hits, some say that they prefer her with dark hair, as she wears it now, although the truth is that the 48-year-old actress has said on many occasions that her natural color is blonde and that she has dyed it since she arrived at Hollywood to better fit the roles of Latin women.

Although most of his fans constantly tell him how spectacular his idol remains, also has among his followers some haters who leave comments like “She was beautiful and the change was extreme” or “Lately I’ve been noticing that you’ve done something to your face… I can’t find what it is but you look something different now.” Criticisms to which the Barranquilla does not hesitate to answer bluntly: “It’s called getting old.” A positive attitude towards the passage of time with which Vergara shows that she is more than delighted to be celebrating her birthday.





