Sofia Vergara beats her ex-partner in the legal battle for her frozen embryos | People

A Los Angeles court has rejected the appeal filed by businessman Nick Loeb regarding the legal battle he has with actress Sofia Vergara for the rights of the embryos that were frozen when they were a couple. Vergara, 48, and Loeb, 45, ended their relationship in May 2014, just one year after undergoing an embryo freezing process through in vitro fertilization. Since then, the ex-partner started a legal and public fight, with clashes both in the courts and in the media, to decide the fate of this common genetic material: she wants to destroy it, he wants to make use of them through a surrogate belly. Now, the judge has given the definitive reason to the actress of Modern family and it has decreed that Loeb cannot use or claim the embryos without the explicit consent of Vergara. “There are sufficient grounds for a permanent injunction,” the court has determined.

The Colombian-American actress presented legal documents in California in 2017 in the hope of preventing Loeb from making use of this genetic material without her explicit consent, something for which the judge ruled in favor of the interpreter earlier this month of February. In his sentence, the judge cited the “Form Directive” that both signed at the fertility clinic, a letter where it was agreed that both parties had to agree to be able to do anything about the embryos. The businessman objected to the ruling, but according to the court documents to which the American magazine has had access People, the judge has rejected his appeal and has stated that any action by Loeb “to attempt the implantation of the embryos in a surrogate mother, or by other means of gestation, constitutes a violation of the Form Directive.”

The businessman previously argued that he signed this form under “duress”, but the court determined that “the Forms Directive is not null and void based on defendant Loeb’s defense of coercion as to its execution.” Furthermore, he concluded that there is no “material fact” to support his earlier claim that he and Vergara had an “oral agreement” that would allow him to implant the embryos in a surrogate womb.

Nick Loeb and Sofia Vergara dated for four years intermittently until they finally broke up in 2014. Near the end of their relationship they got engaged and decided to freeze embryos to be surrogate parents, since the actress had difficulties getting pregnant. Although she had already been a natural mother at just 19 years old – to her son Manolo, who is 29 – she suffered from thyroid cancer at 28 that made her subsequent pregnancies difficult, and for this reason they opted for a surrogate pregnancy.

Four years ago, Vergara won a first round of this battle when a judge ruled out that Louisiana was the correct place for the legal proceeding as Loeb intended, since the embryos were conceived in a clinic in Beverly Hills, California, and remain frozen there. pending a legal decision. Loeb’s interest for which the battle is being fought in Louisiana is that it is a pro-life state, which recognizes a fertilized embryo as a human being and therefore does not allow its destruction. The issue continued and in 2018 Loeb tried again, although Vergara tried to destroy her ex-boyfriend’s alibi that he lived in Louisiana and that for that reason he could continue with his judicial fight in the courts of this state. A year later, in 2019, the Colombian accused the businessman of having lied under oath, and claimed that both he and his lawyer “intentionally withheld” documents and evidence.

In addition, the one who has been the highest paid actress on television for more than five years – in 2020 she earned 38 million euros – has repeatedly accused Loeb that she only seeks “fame.” An opinion that is not misguided with the latest movement of the businessman who, after knowing the final resolution, took the opportunity to promote his film. “The judge is clearly influenced by Hollywood, which is a pattern that I expose in my next film. Roe v. Wade the 2nd of April. It is sad that Sofia, a devout Catholic, intentionally created babies and then killed them, “she said Wednesday in a statement that includes People. Vergara, who has been married to Joe Manganiello since 2015, has for now preferred to remain silent after his victory.

This is the second setback so far this year for Nick Loeb, who last January already lost another appeal in the Louisiana court in his attempt to preserve and use the embryos and maintain the judicial battle in that state.