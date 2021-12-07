Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 7th Anniversary of Their First Date: “Luv You” | News from Mexico

USA.- On Monday, the actors celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date by going out to dinner. Vergara, 48 years old, and Manganiello, 44, snuggled into a smiling selfie that the judge America’s Got Talent published in Instagram.

In a second shot, the star of Modern family He picked up a bite of his food with chopsticks at his outdoor table. This can be seen in the images shared on Tuesday through their social networks.

“Happy first anniversary of the appointment @joemanganiello (emoji of hearts) 7 years luuuv uuuuu,” he captioned the photos shared on Tuesday.

The couple began dating in the summer of 2014 and married in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of close family and friends.

Very huddled, Vergara and Manganiello look in the selfie published for their seventh anniversary.



A multi-year tradition

Recognizing the anniversary of your first date is a sweet tradition for Vergara and Manganiello, who seem to have their calendars marked. Last year, the actress honored her special date of June 14 with a sweet snap on social media.

“6 years since you went and found me !!! (heart emoji)” she gushed, sharing a photo of herself kissing her husband on the cheek. “Happy anniversary @joemanganiello (flower emoji) U r mine !!!! (heart emoji)”, wrote Vergara.

Still as in love as they were the day they said “Yes, I do,” the star of Shoplifters of the World revealed the romantic gifts he and his wife gave each other for their five-year wedding anniversary during an appearance in March on The Ellen Show by De Generes.

“Well she surprised me. She organized an outdoor picnic so we went outside, she put together these great picnic baskets, gourmet picnic baskets,” he told the guest host. Stephen “tWitch” Boss at that moment. “I showed up with a blue mohawk! Sorry to ruin our anniversary!” Maganiello.

With a couple’s dinner they celebrated another year of relationship between Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello.



Sticking with the theme, the True Blood student surprised his wife by renting a food truck that makes authentic beignets similar to what they would enjoy during their first “romantic” dates in New Orleans. During your early courtship, Manganiello said he would visit Vergara at Big easy while she was filming a movie.