So we can save a temporary backup of our iPhone or iPad in iCloud, even if we don’t have space for it

The easiest way to transfer all the information from our iPhone or iPad to a new one is to use an iCloud backup. But What if we don’t have space for it? Apple gives us, temporarily, all the space we need.

A temporary, free backup that can occupy everything you need

The grace of the system that Apple has implemented in the backups that we use to transfer the information from our iPhone or iPad to a new device is that we can go far beyond the available space that we have in the account. So if we do not have enough space, Apple gives us all that we need to be able to transfer the information.

The backup made with this system has an expiration of 21 days. Three weeks during which we can set up a new iPhone or iPad and still have time to make sure everything is correct before the copy expires. The process to create a copy with this system is quite different from the one we usually use, the steps to follow are as follows:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad. We came in general. We played on Transfer or reset iPhone / iPad. We touch Start. If we are asked we touch Transfer all information with iCloud. We press Done.

Here the backup will begin to be created. We can see its status in the Settings app, just below our name. From here we can also request an extension of time if the new iPhone or iPad has not yet been delivered to us.

If for whatever reason the backup fails, we can start it again from Settings > [Nuestro nombre] > iCloud > ICloud copy > Make a copy now. Once completed, we simply select it in the configuration assistant of our new iPhone or iPad so that all the information is downloaded directly from the cloud. That easy.