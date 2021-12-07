Shots in the Jalisco Stadium; photo of the aggressor with gun in hand

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 06.12.2021 21:12:30





Contrary to what the Guadalajara police pointed out, there were weapons on the esplanade of the Jalisco Stadium on the fight that left two injured during the first day of ticket sales for the 2021 Apertura Final between Atlas and Leon.

The authorities of Perla Tapatia initially indicated that there was no evidence of a firearm and they assumed it had been the use of firecrackers, although images obtained by Halftime point out the opposite, since a subject was caught with a gun in hand.

“We received a report outside the Jalisco Stadium that warned of a fight with an alleged detonation of a firearm between people seeking to purchase tickets. Arriving our uniformed men did not locate evidence of a weapon, but two people injured by blunt force who gave up being treated and secured a bag with pyrotechnics”Explained the police.

This confrontation took place during the first day of ticket sales for the Vuelta Final between Atlas and León at around 2:40 p.m.

Half-time confirmed that the brawl took place between fans and resellers, the latter formed with Rojinegro Pass, which was the access key to the entrances with a cheaper price.

Some fans began to complain that resellers accessed tickets without respecting the line, which caused a violent reaction from one of them, who boasted that he did not need to train to buy tickets.

Resellers joined

After discussion, a group of about 20 people, between women and men, he came to the box office to hit the fans they had initially reproached. It was there when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the ground, from there to disperse.

Later the police arrived and gathered information; they found two more injured there were no detainees; both were attacked by blows and neither was injured by a bullet.

This was the first day of ticket sales and it will be until Thursday when the activity will be put on a regular basis at the Jalisco Stadium box office.

One of the injured is a barrista from Atlas and goes by the nickname Gollum.

The tickets they bought for 975 pesos were offered at about 6,000 pesos each.