Shin Megami Tensei V’s new update already has a western date – Nintenderos

It seems that a new update already has a date for this game of Nintendo switch. This is a patch that the developers have officially confirmed on the console recently for Shin Megami Tensei V.

Specific, this version 1.0.2 of the game includes several fixes and adjustments that aim to improve the user experience on the hybrid console. It was released a few days ago in Japan, but in Europe and America it has been delayed until December 9. You can check the list of news just below:

Add optional features Option to adjust field of view during scan: 11 levels (MIN: default, MIDDLE, MAX and more) Option to adjust screen brightness: 11 levels (MIN, MEDIUM: default, MAX and more) You can adjust the brightness to suit your gaming environment as well as your own preferences. Please note that the screen may become too bright in certain areas, or when using certain abilities, with the MAX setting.

Reduce the number of actions required for successive jumps behind the leyline in Demon King’s Castle: 3rd Stratum

Other minor fixes

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share in the comments if you have found any news other than those mentioned in the list.

