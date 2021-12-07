‘Sex, gender and personalized medicine’, to be debated in a conference on December 16 in Guadalajara – Castilla-La Mancha News

After the opening, scheduled for 9:30 a.m., the Director of Programs of the Women’s Health Observatory of the General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health, Rosa López, will talk about ‘Mainstreaming of gender in health policies’ , according to the program collected by Europa Press.

Later, at around 10.30 a.m., María Teresa Ruiz, professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Alicante and researcher of the Group of Social Determinants of Health, will speak on ‘Differences according to sex in morbidity: biological differences between men and women in high prevalence diseases’.

Starting at 12.00, the round table ‘Historical analysis of the disease in women. The health of women throughout history ‘, in which Dolores Ruiz Berdún, Professor of the History of Science Area, Department of Surgery, Medical and Social Sciences of the University of Alcalá will participate.

Another debate will take place around ‘Chronic disease in women, why does diagnosis take twice as long as in men?’, In which Eva María Galán, researcher at the Regional Center for Biomedical Research (CRIB) and the School of Nursing will participate of Albacete.

Meanwhile, Idoia Ugarte, nurse and doctor in Social and Cultural Anthropology, from the Research Group in Nursing, Pain and Care (Endecu) of the University of Castilla-La Mancha, will speak about ‘The social disease of women: signs and symptoms’ .

In the afternoon session, from 4:00 p.m., it will be the turn of experience panels. Among them will be ‘Incorporation of the gender perspective in the training of health sciences: a pending subject’, by María de los Ángeles Rodríguez, Senior scientist of OPI of the National School of Health. Carlos III Health Institute.

Similarly, María Eugenia González Barderas, principal investigator and group leader of the Vascular Physiopathology Laboratory of the National Hospital for Paraplegics Foundation will talk about ‘The gender perspective in research: choice of the topic to be investigated, sample selection, analysis of cases’.

‘The gender perspective in the humanization of healthcare. Situation in Castilla-La Mancha ‘, will be the last matter to be addressed on this day, by Rodrigo Gutiérrez, former general director of Professional Management of the Ministry of Health and head of the Humanization Programs Service of the Ministry of Health of Castilla-La Stain.

This conference, framed in the VIII School of Feminist Thought Unas & Otros, also has the collaboration of the University of Alcalá; the University of Castilla-La Mancha, the Health Service of Castilla-La Manha and the regional government. The deadline to register ends on Friday, December 10.