Serious Sam 4 appears by surprise on Xbox Game Pass

Something that Xbox has us quite accustomed to, is the fact that every month we know that new games are going to be added to Game Pass, while others must be fired with absolute sadness.

Normally, this is something that is usually known well in advance, and that we are usually informed through the official communication media of the company, but from time to time they like to save some other unexpected surprise, as it happens with this one. unexpected addition to the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Serious Sam 4 launches without notice on Xbox Game Pass

And as you can read, Serious Sam 4, the title published a year ago by Devolver Digital, has just been released on the Xbox star service without prior notice and to the surprise of all of us. And not only for Xbox Series, as it appears below in the images of the Xbox Game Pass app, it is also available on the PC. Here you can see his file.

If you had not been encouraged to buy this title yet, now you do not have to worry, since you can download it without added charges, as long as you have a Game Pass subscription, do not miss it!





Thanks to our colleague, Pedro del Pozo for providing the images.