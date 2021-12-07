Sequel to ‘Sex and the City’ ready for release

There are series that, no matter how long it passes, they will never stop watching. Hence, each time they are reissued, success is assured again. Something that has also caused the numerous reunions of its protagonists. Who can resist seeing again Friends or Paco’s men? Well the same goes for Sex in New York.

Only 48 hours left for the premiere of the sequel. A series that will have the title And Just Like That and that it will consist of ten episodes. Thursday, December 9 The first two will premiere, while the remaining eight can be seen weekly on HBO. And their fans already have everything ready to stay in front of television and enjoy the new adventures and misadventures of ‘the fashionable girls’.

As the trailer for And just like thatIts three leads Carrie Bradshow (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) – Kim Catrall has been dropped from the main cast – are still friends at a very different stage in their lives. More than two decades have passed and all three are around fifty years. Although the physical change in Carrie and Miranda is evident –they both have the grayer hair color- the essence remains the same in all of them.

This is how the lives of the protagonists have changed

In the summary of what this new installment of the series is going to be, we can see how Carrie she’s still married to Mr. Big. In several scenes they are caramelized, but at one point, the protagonist appears pensive while listening to the phrase: «If you are not comfortable with who you are, get out of there and change».

Charlotte She is also still married to Harry (Evan Handler) and their daughters, of course, are already teenagers. And it will be precisely this mother and daughter relationship the one that will center the argument of the second friend.

Finally, Miranda it is once again the spitting image of the problem posed family and work conciliation. An aspect that has already been touched on the big screen. On Sex and the City 2 The lawyer already gives a good example of how complicated it is to enjoy motherhood and her profession.

Payroll, an absence and a new character

It was in January, shortly after the news of the filming of this new series was known, when what the protagonists were going to charge was leaked. Magazine Variety counted that the three main actresses, who would also serve as executive producers, would pocket more than a million dollars each.

An amount that leads them to swell the list of colleagues who have already earned that in their respective jobs. Thus, the protagonists of And Just Like That they add to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who have cashed it in The Morning Show or Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco in The Big Bang Theory, without forgetting the interpreters of Friends.

The joy of the unconditional fans of the series did not last long since, when the project was announced, it confirmed what could already be intuited that Samantha Jones (role played by Kim Catrall) would not be in this new installment. The actress herself had already said on several occasions that she would never return to the series that launched her to stardom, arguing that it was an empowered decision to close one stage and start another.

But no one has forgotten the public disagreement between Kim and Sarah Jessica when the brother of the first passed away unexpectedly. His partner gave him his condolences publicly on his social networks and Catrall jumped. “Stop exploiting our tragedy to restore your image as a good girl.”

The quartet will continue to be so thanks to the appearance of a new character, Lisa Todd Wexley (played by Nicole Ari Parker), a wealthy Park Avenue woman, mother of three and has an important bond with the three main characters. But to know everything you have to wait until Thursday.

The other ‘Sex and the City’ figures

The irruption of the series was a success in numbers and experts, as well as his followers predict a triumph for him on his return to the small screen with this new season. More than seven years have passed since that February 22, 2004, when the last chapter of the series aired.

They were 94 chapters episodes divided into six seasons during which the adventures of four unconditional friends were known, Carrie Bradshow (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

It was on June 6, 1998 when the four of them burst onto the small screen. Four New Yorkers, in love with the city that never sleeps and with marked personalities that spoke of sex, promiscuity, feminism and fashion. A before and after in the way of dealing with personal, work and sentimental relationships through each one of them.

The recognition has led to Sex in New York to be considered one of the best television series of all time by, among others, the famous magazine Time and by Tv Guide. There are the numbers and not only in hearings. Seven Emmy Awards out of 54 nominations, Eight Golden Globes of the 24 to which they were competing, as well as three of the 11 nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.