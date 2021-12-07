Selena Gomez reveals what happens to her friends when they follow her on Instagram

Selena Gomez tells how she stopped feeling inferior in her relationships.

Interview with Selena Gómez: “Comparing yourself to an edited photo from the internet is harmful and unfair.”

There was a time when Selena Gomez She was considered the absolute queen of Instagram, as she was the person with the most followers on the social network, a title that Cristiano Ronaldo snatched from her. Despite this success, the singer you do not have the application installed on your smartphone and let other people handle their accounts, as she revealed a few months ago.

Selena Gomez is still one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, a fame that her friends do not like very much. The singer explained why in a recent chat with model Connar Franklin, and the video quickly went viral on TikTok. “All my friends literally get mad at me when they follow me because their Explore page is me, so all they see is me “ Gomez jokes as Franklin laughs behind the scenes. Things about being famous, of course.

“I tell them: ‘Sorry I’m so famous’. Like it’s not my problem. It just isn’t. I don’t understand, don’t follow me, I’m just an international celebrity. I feel that people care “, added the artist in a humorous tone. In case there was any doubt that it was a joke, the interviewer makes it clear in the ‘copy’ of the video.

In different periods, Selena Gomez has been absent from the digital environment. In fact, the singer is aware that taking a break from social networks from time to time is one of the best things we can do for our mental health. “Comparing yourself with the edited photos that circulate on the Internet is not only harmful, but also unfair. I know firsthand how this can affect your mental health and that is why it has helped me to take a break from the networks, “he commented a few months ago during an interview.

