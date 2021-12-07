Secularism in democracy guarantees the exercise of rights: Roberto Blancarte

Number: 561

INE Celebrates Fall Seasonal Conference

It is essential to know the evolution of the secular State in these times: Lorenzo Córdova

The history of the secular State is also the history of the vindication of rights: José Roberto Ruiz

In delivering the Fall 2021 Seasonal Keynote Lecture, Democracy and Secularism, organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE), Dr. Roberto Blancarte stressed that “just like democracy, secularism is a process that explains the transition in the sources of legitimacy of political power.”

In this sense, he stressed, in modern democracies secularism “is a social regime of coexistence or coexistence whose political institutions are legitimized mainly, not only, by popular sovereignty and no longer by religious elements.”

The professor and researcher at the Center for Sociological Studies of El Colegio de México argued that, to talk about these two concepts, it is necessary to recognize and observe that they are two historical phenomena.

The first of them, he explained, has its origins in antiquity; the other emerged only in the second half of the 19th century. “However, both walk on largely parallel lines and at some point converging, which are frequently touched because they respond to the models of political management that have ended up being equated,” he said.

During his speech, the academic made a tour of the different conceptions of secularism in relation to democracy, in which “we can find conceptions and practices of secularism linked to the development of democratic forms that respect freedom, human rights, plurality, diversity, tolerance, but also authoritarian, discriminatory conceptions and practices that are assumed to be secular ”, he pointed out.

The member of the National System of Researchers level III warned that “in this transition process, where more and more we have governments legitimized by popular sovereignty, we can also see governments that retreat and seek forms of religious legitimacy or seek in some way to sacralize their own power and return to forms of legitimacy that undermine, therefore, the source of modern democratic legitimacy of any regime ”.

Secularism must be democratic and democracy must be secular

The doctor from the School of Higher Studies in Social Sciences (EHESS), in Paris, France, clarified that “secularism is not contrary to religion, but rather the other way around, that is, historically there is only religious freedom there where there is a secular state ”.

Finally, the also founder of the Center for the Study of Religions in Mexico (CEREM) emphasized that “if we want to build societies with more rights and more freedoms, it seems to me that we must advocate for a secularism and a democracy as full as possible, without exclusions, according to a historical trajectory, with decisions and possibilities of each society, for a convergence between the two that means that people have more possibilities to live their life as their conscience and personal beliefs dictate ”.

In this sense, he concluded, “secularism must be democratic and democracy must be secular.”

It is essential to know the evolution of the secular State in these times

In times when the world’s democracies are besieged by polarization, dogmatic temptations that seek to impose unique visions or creationist narratives, it is essential to know the evolution of the secular State, said the President of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello.

In presenting Roberto Blancarte’s Magisterial Conference, he highlighted the importance of secularism, as well as the separation between Church and State for the consolidation of the future of democracy.

“If something should characterize the secular State, it is the prevalence of scientific thought over dogmatic thinking, of evidence and verifiable information about faith, about the truth in the design and implementation of public policies, as well as the separation in matters of government on church issues ”, he added.

Córdova Vianello affirmed that democracy and secularism are part of an indissoluble equation on which this great conquest of modernity, which is democracy, is founded, for which he considered that Dr. Blancarte’s Conference will strengthen the defense that the INE maintains for democracy.

The President Counselor said that, with the participation of the academic from El Colegio de México, the Seasonal Magisterial Conferences organized by the institution reach their 18th edition with the aim of disseminating issues related to democracy, political culture, civic education and citizen participation. .

He pointed out that, since the beginning of the project in 2017, there has been the presence of many personalities who have addressed a wide variety of topics of interest to citizens, which allowed them to be transformed into printed books for dissemination.

With the onset of the pandemic, he added, the conferences changed to a virtual format that allowed the audience to be expanded with access to speakers such as José Ramón Cossío, Jacqueline Peschard, Ana Laura Magaloni, the journalist Marta Peirano or the historian Javier Garciadiego.

The history of the secular state is also the history of the vindication of rights

Commenting on the Magisterial Conference, the Counselor José Roberto Ruiz affirmed that the history of the secular State is the history of the vindication of rights for citizenship to which freedom of religion, of the press, of assembly and even of expression has been guaranteed.

In this sense, he considered that the evolution of secularism allows the emergence of a concept that is imposed, which is that of rights, where the Constitution is placed as its great guarantor.

Ruiz Saldaña added that secularism opens the way to talk about the Constitutional State of Law and the function of safeguarding the pact between the associates, the Constitution and the citizens.

Against this background, the Minister explained that democracy and secularism share values ​​such as tolerance, plurality and non-discrimination, for which he questioned whether attacks on democracy undermine secularism.

