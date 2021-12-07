Sebastián Villa and Edwin Cardona receive harsh criticism for their problems at Boca Juniors

Colombians Sebastián Villa and Edwin Cardona receive a very harsh criticism about their problems at Boca Juniors

A new controversy continues to punish Boca Juniors. The protagonists this time are Edwin Cardona and Sebastián Villa, who would have had a discussion with coach Sebastián Battaglia in the previous match against Newell’s.

Xeneize’s match against the Rosario team was scheduled for Sunday, November 28, but due to weather conditions it was suspended until it was played on Tuesday, November 30.

Due to this problem, the players had Monday afternoon free from the concentration to be able to take advantage of the time before the game, but Cardona and Villa opened a new controversy.

Both would have gone out to drink alcohol, which made that on their return to the concentration they were not in the conditions to play the match against Newell’s and they remained on the substitute bench.

For this reason, they were highly criticized by Fabian Vargas, a former Xeneize player who was very disappointed by the behavior of the Colombians in that match.

“What happens hurts me, because we really had to work a lot, knock down a paradigm of what they believed a Colombian footballer to be and now with these performances by the Colombians it is unfortunate that they go back and lose that credibility that we had already gained” confessed.