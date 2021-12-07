Science for our health and well-being

Caring for the heart

What are the main risk factors that can cause cardiovascular disease? The most common are some that have treatment or can be modified such as smoking, sedentary lifestyle, obesity and blood pressure. Others – age and family history – are not modifiable.

A change in lifestyle, practicing more orderly and healthier routines, as well as the use of medications are of great help to lower risk factors and reduce cardiovascular risk.

Our Aspirintas® contain aspirin in low doses that interferes with the formation of blood clots, blocking the action of platelets. This antiplatelet agent helps prevent cardiovascular disease or stroke in people with cardiovascular risk or a history of heart disease.

Pain relievers to the rescue

It is likely that we have ever suffered an intense discomfort or pain that temporarily cancels us and does not allow us to enjoy the small moments of the day. Science, however, provides us with solutions to alleviate these ailments (muscle aches, headaches, menstrual pain, fever, etc.) and make up for the time to continue doing what we love the most.

Due to their efficient therapeutic action, Bayaspirina®, Cafiaspirina® and Tabcin® are brands recognized by consumers, patients and health professionals as excellent products to alleviate this type of pain and discomfort.

Actron®, for its part, is an analgesic, fever-reducing and anti-inflammatory that contains ibuprofen and quickly relieves severe body pain; Because it comes in soft gelatin capsules, it works faster than traditional tablets. While Paracetamol Bayer® is efficient in relieving flu states, colds, and headaches, toothaches, menstrual and muscular pain.

At Bayer we are committed to offering innovative solutions to achieve a better quality of life, taking care of the good. We have demonstrated time and again our ability to reinvent ourselves to adapt to the changing needs of consumers and their health needs.