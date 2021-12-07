Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez dedicates an emotional message to his talented daughter; she is the pretty daughter of the boxer

What a surprise was the fans of the world of sports after Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez share a moving photograph showing off each and every one of the achievements of one of his daughters, who is an outstanding performer.

In front of his millions of followers, the multi-time boxing champion uploaded a photograph highlighting that his daughter, Emily Alvarez She was the champion of a horse riding tournament, a sport she has been practicing for a few years.

“El Canelo” boasts his daughter’s trophy

It was on his Instagram account where the Mexican boxer surprised all his fans by showing that his daughter was crowned the national champion of the contest he attended.

“National champion,” wrote the famous boxer.

As expected, the publication did not go unnoticed by anyone as sports lovers congratulated Emily Álvarez and Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez for putting the name of Mexico at the top of two different sports.

Who are the children of “El Canelo” Álvarez?

In addition to his success above the ring, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez He has proven to be an excellent dad since he regularly shares photos and videos enjoying unforgettable moments with them.

The Mexican boxer debuted as a father with the birth of Emily Cinnamon Alvarez, product of his relationship with his girlfriend Karen Beltrán. Years later he gave life to Mia; the little girl was conceived with Valeria quiroz.

With his wife, María Fernanda Álvarez, he has little María Fernanda. His youngest son is Saúl Adiel, the product of his courtship with Nelda sepulveda.

