SAT Good End 2021 raffle: so you can check if you were SELECTED for the MILLIONAIRE raffle

The Tax Administration System (SAT), created a draw for Good End 2021 in which taxpayers would participate in a raffle millionaire and so you can know if you went selected, your luck could change forever.

Since last December 6 you can check the results of the raffle promoted with the SATWhat’s more, you could be participating without even knowing it.

All purchases over 250 pesos made during Good End 2021 in participating establishments, with debit or credit cards, participated to be selected in the lottery for taxpayers.

Participating stores are those that are affiliated with the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD).

In this raffle, 321,261 prizes will be awarded and there will be a special amount of 250,000 pesos that a single selected will receive, so depending on the amount of your purchase it will be the prize you aspire to.

Spending 15,000 pesos in the purchase operation, you can receive one of the 60 prizes of 20,000 pesos.

Spending 10,000 pesos in the purchase operation, you will enter the draw for one of the 200 prizes of 15,000 pesos.

Spending 9,000 to 10,000 pesos in the purchase operation, you can win one of the 900 prizes of 10,000 pesos.

Spending from 7,500 to 9,000 pesos in the purchase operation, you will be able to access one of the 1,000 prizes of 9,000 pesos.

Spending from 5,000 to 7,500 pesos, you can win one of 3,000 prizes of 7,500 pesos.

Spending 2,500 to 5,000 pesos, you will enter the draw for one of the 6,000 prizes of 5,000 pesos.

I spend from 1,000 to 2,5000 pesos in the purchase operation, then you can receive one of the 60,000 prizes of 2,500 pesos.

Spending from 500 to 1,000 pesos, you can win one of the one hundred thousand prizes of 1,000 pesos.

Finally, if your purchase had a value of 250 to 500 pesos, you will be able to access one of the 150 thousand 100 prizes of 500 pesos.

So you can check if you were SELECTED for the MILLIONAIRE raffle

The SAT enabled a site for taxpayers to enter their data and to know if they were part of the group selected to participate in the millionaire raffle.

If you made a purchase during the good end that exceeds the previous costs, you could be selected, so you must enter the site that created the SAT for the raffle starting this week.

Taxpayers will be able to verify the purchase operations and the businesses that participate in the raffle, through their consultation on the El Buen Fin Raffle electronic minisite located in the SAT official page.