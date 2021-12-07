Santiago Muñoz would play his first minutes with Newcastle until 2022

The coach of the English youth team did not want to delve into details about the Mexican’s injury, but reiterated that by 2022 he will have his first minutes

The Mexican footballer Santiago Munoz I would play with him Newcastle until 2022 as revealed by Elliott Dickman, coach of the U23 category of the magpies.

Muñoz, 19, became one of the most notorious transfers in Mexican football last summer when he was signed by Newcastle but the former Santos player has not had minutes in England football. When questioned about Muñoz’s absence, Dickman indicated that the Aztec has been struggling with physical problems that have not allowed him to play.

“Santi is injured. He is still doing part of his rehabilitation. It will probably be after Christmas, I imagine, before we see Santi fit to play a game.”

Elliott Dickman did not give details about the physical problems that Santiago Muñoz is going through and he preferred not to discuss the nature of these injuries. The technician stressed that the medical team is working with the Mexican so that he is free of discomfort.

“The staff is working very hard with him to try to prepare him when that time comes,” he said.