Salcedo asked to leave Tigres; the club wants 10 million dollars

Finish the Opening 2021 for Tigers and the players who will change course for the Closing 2022, as is the case of Carlos Salcedo, who asked to leave the institution in the winter market.

Sources within the auriazul club confirmed at Mediotiempo that the Titan He does not plan to continue at the institution one year after his contract ends, so he asked to be transferred to another team now that the transfer period opens.

Thanks for so much hobby #Tiger since my arrival… ???????? – Carlos Salcedo (@Csalcedojr) December 5, 2021

The defender seeks to go to the MLS or go back to europe after two years as a feline, so it will depend on his representative, after he stopped being with Joaquín Fernández, of the Once agency and now he would be being managed by Gonzalo Vargas, who also leads the career of Enner Valencia.

The condition for the directive to let him out is that they pay 10 million dollars, a figure that they released for him in 2019 at the Eintracht Frankfurt, a requirement that has been placed on him since the last directive when he had interest in Olympique Marseille and Turkey.

For now the Titan launched a message on Twitter after the elimination against León that was taken as a farewell: “Thank you for so many fans #Tigre since my arrival …”.

He also stopped following the UANL club on Instagram, which started the rumors of his departure, which has not yet been done.