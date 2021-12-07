Rumor: Details emerge about the duration and difficulty of Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

Shortly after learning the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. This is an interesting round of detail that was offered today.

In this case, the information is not officially confirmed and comes from the insider Riddler Khu, who has already been sharing supposedly real details about the game in the past. In this case, it has ruled on duration and difficulty of the game via Twitter.

“The hardcore game incorporates a reasonable resource allocation in Pokémon Legends: Arceus,” he says. You must pay attention to the berries, minerals and other resources of Pokémon. You need to buy item slots as the game progresses, craft Poké Balls, and launch them effectively. Avoid mindless collecting and hone your progress.

«This game has a duration longest game within the main genre, “he adds. “Your ultimate goal is to catch Arceus (I wonder how many players will finish it) in addition to completing Hisui’s Pokédex, if you don’t want to hunt shinies in this single player adventure game.”

When asked by a fan about The difficulty, the insider responded by saying: “It depends. The action takes some practice, boss battles have tricks, other parts are tricky. The single player game will always be easy if you keep working. “

Remember that these details are not official and we will have to be careful to see if they finally correspond to reality.

What do you think about it? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

