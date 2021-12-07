Rosalía, Lizzo, Cardi B close great art week in Miami

The full-throttle parties and star-studded shows surrounding Miami’s Art Basel concluded the weekend with performances by Rosalía, Lizzo, Cardi B and rocker Lenny Kravitz.

The annual event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, is an extension of the prestigious art show in Switzerland. But over the years, Miami has put its own spin on it, making it a celebrity magnet. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Joe Jonas were just a few of the celebrities spotted around town.

The highlight of the week was the first Louis Vuitton fashion show in the United States on Tuesday. But the lavish event, where guests were transported to an island on a private yacht, turned into a moving tribute after 41-year-old designer Virgil Abloh died suddenly just days before the show. Kid Cudi and Erykah Badu performed at an after-party where dozens of dancing red drones lit up the horizon to write “Virgil was here,” or “Virgil was here.”

Fashion house Burberry and W magazine hosted a party attended by models Karlie Kloss and Candice Swanepoel, along with Camila Coelho, A $ AP Ferg and Meadow Walker.

Rosalía gave a surprise performance on Friday night to celebrate Chanel’s iconic fragrance. The French house partnered with artist Es Devlin for a multi-sensory sculpture installation that included a forest of more than 1,000 plants and trees. Before the show, Chanel hosted a private dinner attended by Pharrell, Maluma, Leon Bridges, Joe Jonas, and the singing sister trio HAIM.

The brand’s Five Echoes installation is free and open to the public until December 21.

Cardi B performed Saturday night to launch her new line of vodka-infused whipped cream. The rapper sprayed her fans with Whipshots in their mouths at The Goodtime Hotel. Offset, Mary J. Blige and Timbaland were among the guests. After the event, Cardi B and her husband Offset headed to Hyde Beach in SLS South Beach for the MAXIM party, where the couple danced as 112 performed their old-school hit “Peaches and Cream.” Karrueche, Austin Mahone, and Taye Diggs were also in the crowd.

After closing time, more than 500 fans lined the block to enter rapper Meek Mill’s show on E11EVEN, where tickets were sold out. He didn’t hit the stage until 3:30 a.m. Cardi B, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nina Agdal, Karrueche, Migos and Marshmello stayed for the evening performance.

The official Art Basel fair drew 60,000 visitors this year, according to a statement, but thousands more attended various exhibitions throughout the week. At Art Miami, the sale of a Banksy for $ 4 million, a phenomenal 10-year-old painter, and an 18-karat gold avocado donut toast now on sale for $ 2.9 million at Galerie Rother generated excitement. .

The ultra-futuristic Paramount Miami Worldcenter even teamed up with artist Mr. Glue to organize a scavenger hunt for street junk transformed into valuable works of art.

And in a week when art often borders on the absurd – remember the $ 120,000 banana taped to the wall? – Miami DJ Khaled released “Bling Wings,” chicken wings covered in 24-karat gold dust and edible diamonds to promote his restaurant.

Swizz Beatz partnered with American Express to bring back “Women in Art” and commissioned a live installation from artist Tanda Francis at an event Saturday night. The credit card company also hosted a private performance for Lizzo at The Miami Beach Edition.

Dr. Deepak Chopra teamed up with “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke for an intimate morning meditation, launching his Metaverse For Good and NFT platform. In the evening, Alicia Keys also led a guided meditation where mechanical flowers hanging from the ceiling opened and closed like inhaling and exhaling. In a neon yellow dress and thigh-high boots at Superblue, Miami’s experiential art center, the Grammy winner performed songs from her new album due out next week.

DiCaprio, Marc Anthony, Soleil Moon Frye and Alicia Machado helped their friend Sean Penn raise $ 1.6 million on Thursday night to benefit Penn’s CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Foundation, specifically for its programs of crisis response in Latin America, including in Haiti and Brazil.

DiCaprio also attended art collector Wayne Boich’s annual party, along with Venus and Serena Williams and the boy band CNCO. Kravitz took the stage for a 75-minute concert. Rapper TI closed the party.

Even Playboy got in on the action to promote their new lifestyle brand BIG BUNNY. Guests Cardi B, Lizzo and Charlie XCX attended a surreal dance, centered around the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. The new collection pays tribute to the artist Salvador Dalí.

Across town, actress Eva Longoria played the role of a mixologist at a party on Friday night to promote her new tequila brand Casa Del Sol, serving drinks for attendees, including her friend Serena Williams.

Rapper Young Thug headlined an NFT party Saturday night with Von Dutch in the trendy Wynwood district.

Other celebrities seen were Maroon Five’s Adam Levine and his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, sitting with their friend Marc Anthony at David Grutman and Pharrell’s Swan restaurant. Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía also enjoyed a date night there.