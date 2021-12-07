Rihanna: There is already a date for her long-awaited musical comeback | Music

Rihanna He already has a date for his highly anticipated musical comeback: quick, make another wish! After 5 and a half years of record silence After the publication of Anti, everything seems to indicate that the soloist of Barbados she would be willing to pick up her music career right where she left it.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, Riri will record a video clip in Los Angeles next July under the command of Raja Virdi. A source explained to the newspaper that “she has been secretly working on her new music for a long time and finally her ninth studio album is ready. She has had a long time waiting for the fans and the pandemic has still complicated everything a bit. plus”

Always according to this medium “the project is still secret, but Rihanna will shoot a new music video in Los Angeles in July. Rihanna and her team have incorporated Raja, and he will fly to supervise everything. Rihanna met him during a project that he did in the University of Westminster with fashion students in January of last year and since then he wanted me to be the mastermind behind the video. “

It must be remembered that the rumors of the last months indicated the possibility that the singer was working on two albums at the same time. A double project in which one part would be dedicated to the most mainstream music with which to reconnect with success and the sales charts and another album in which he experimented with sounds such as reggae, electronics or hip-hop.

At the moment, according to the British newspaper, it seems that at the moment we will only receive that ninth album of Rihanna’s musical career. Although after almost half a decade waiting, that is better than nothing. At the moment there is no official confirmation or release date or title or possible name of the song whose video clip would be a couple of months away.