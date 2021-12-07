Rihanna speaks out in horror at the conflict in Israel and Palestine

Along with other celebrities, the R&B star, Rihanna, joined his voice to speak out against the violent nature of the conflict that exists between the two Middle Eastern countries, Israel and Palestine, which have resulted in the loss of lives innocent.

It was thus that through his official Instagram account, the one from Barbados, he expressed his position and made known his support and back to the people who are in the middle of the problem, making the following message known;

“My heart breaks at the violence I see unfolding between Israel and Palestine! I cannot bear to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, more than 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom they were also innocent children! ” the singer pointed out.

Likewise, the businesswoman also expressed the need to take actions to save lives in said conflict;

“There must be some kind of resolution! We are seeing innocent people fall victim to the notions perpetrated by the government and extremists, and this cycle must be broken!”

Notably Rihanna and other members of the artistic world such as Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot and the models Gigi and Bella Hadid they have also used various means to react to the dire situation between Israel and Palestine.

By: Mexico Agency

DRV