Rihanna drives Instagram crazy with her Basic Instinct cross legging | Big Bang

Rihanna has revolutionized Instagram from the ground up with the last post in which he was trying to promote his cosmetics line and in what way. With a crossing of legs along Basic Instinct has managed to drive the social network crazy.

“touch dat BUTTA baby. one thing bout #BUTTADROP, it’s gon give what’s its s’pose to gave !!! Drip ya skin in a hydrating, glossy, whipped body oil from @fentyskin that leaves you with a non-sticky glow that lasts. Also – she refillable! Available now at @sephora @bootsuk @harveynichols + fentyskin.com ✨🧈 “wrote the interpreter showing off her ass and hydrated skin thanks to her new line in Fenty Skin that gives long-lasting shine to your legs and can be refillable.

But what thousands of its users have come to mind seeing that extremely tight white crochet dress is Sharon Stone in the classic feature film in which her crossing of her legs is already an icon of erotic cinema.

In the last hours a curious theory has been unleashed according to which the shoes that Riri wears in this image are very similar to the ones she has shown Nicki minaj also on Instagram so there is speculation about a possible collaboration between the two.

We haven’t heard a song from Rihanna’s mouth in years, and her fans can’t wait any longer for the artist to return to music and surprise them with her new sounds. At the moment, Rihanna has not said clearly that she is going to launch anything safe this year, but she has on numerous occasions that she has something on her hands.

Riri certainly knows how to attract attention – nearly 8 million interactions in just one day – whether it’s for her cosmetics brand or for a suspected collaboration.