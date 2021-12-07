reveal the reason that makes Uriel Antuna doubt

The focus is on bartering and, if it continues like this, it will continue to be for a few more days. While everything tends to seem like Sebastian Cordova you have already coordinated your arrival to the Chivas of Guadalajara, the rumors that Uriel antuna keeps your doubts to arrivego to the Eagles of America, continue to circulate in the Stove Soccer.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

At first, it transpired that it was a matter of time. According to a publication of the RÉCORD newspaper, the board of the institution cream blue, in theory, he thought that the player of the Flock would communicate their acceptance for the exchange, once their participation in the friendly that the Selection of Mexico must deal with chili at Q2 Stadium.

However, Mediotiempo revealed that there would be a specific cause that has more to do with football. Apparently, the Eagles of America they informed Uriel antuna that, at least in the beginning, will not have guaranteed ownership in the scheme of the team led by the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari.

They supposedly let him know that he should fight his position on the field with Renato Ibarra and Leonardo Suarez (two elements that are known to be in a negotiable state) and that, in the event that one of these two or one of them is transferred, they would have to dispute their space with a player from abroad.

The economic differences would be resolved

Although the distance would persist in the sports plane, the Eagles of America and the environment of Uriel antuna They would have already found the sweet spot for contractual differences. According to the website of the media outlet Mediotiempo, the institution cream blue and the player would have already resolved the economic aspect.