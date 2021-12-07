Renowned expert warns of Apple security flaw that could affect 1 billion users

The point paves the way for hackers to gain access to iMessages.

Approximately 1 billion Apple users could be affected by a security flaw in the instant messaging service iMessage, warns cybersecurity expert Zack Doffman in his new article published in Forbes magazine this December 4.

According to the specialist, the problem lies in the iCloud storage system and the general backups that users make on their iPhone. So if the default settings are used, iMessages they are synced across all Apple devices that a customer has. In addition, by default a copy of the data and settings of the ‘smartphone’ is saved in iCloud.

Doffman stresses that iMessage has end-to-end encryption, which would generally prevent content damage. However, the expert emphasizes that the accumulation of data backups in iCloud includes, among other things, storage of encryption keys, which makes end-to-end encoding “pretty useless”.

The specialist mentioned that the problem came to light last week after the pulbication of an FBI document detailing the messaging platforms that agents can easily access.

“If the target uses iCloud backup, the encryption keys must also be provided with the return of the content [acceso legal]; You can also purchase iMessages from iCloud Returns if the target has activated Messages in iCloud, “reads the text of the file.