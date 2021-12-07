In addition to exercising regularly and eating healthy, Reese Witherspoon reveals her secret to eternal youth.

The actress Reese witherspoon has made it clear on numerous occasions that time does not seem to pass for her and that her undeniable beauty does not differ at all from what she already exuded more than two decades ago.

And the truth is that the protagonist of the series Big Little LiesIn addition to other television or box office hits, she has never intended to keep those beauty secrets to herself that have been offering her such good results.





Reese Witherspoon and the secret of eternal youth

In fact, in his last interview with People, the interpreter revealed that in the spring and summer months she always has sunscreen on hand to protect her skin in every way, not only to avoid possible skin diseases, but also to prevent the appearance of wrinkles and keep her skin always hydrated. .

As expected, Reese She also exercises regularly, both in and out of the gym, and in fact not a day goes by without the artist completing a long and demanding hiking trail through the California hills, which her former personal trainer used to join. and good friend Michael George.

Their feeding

On the purely nutritional front, the Oscar-winning star prefers to stay out of particularly strict diets or regimes, and instead settles for eating a lot of fruit and vegetables while avoiding excesses with red meat or alcohol.

As if none of that were enough, the 43-year-old actress’ physical well-being also owes a lot to the sense of fulfillment that pervades her in relation to her married, maternal and professional life.

And happy

After more than a decade of relationship with her husband Jim toth, father of your little one Tennessee (7) –Reese She is also the mother of Ava (20) and Deacon (16) with his ex Ryan phillippe-, the artist is more in love than ever and feels especially fulfilled in her most everyday environment, the most gratifying of all.

«The best moments in the world are the ones I spend with him. We bring out the funny side of everything and it’s great to enjoy such a loving relationship. It comforts you to think and feel that things are going so well between us, “he explained about his marriage in conversation with the magazine Candis.

By: Bang Showbiz