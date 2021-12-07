Reduction of foreigners until 2023, revealed Mikel Arriola

For some years now, the owners of the MX League They raised the possibility of reducing the number of foreigners that each club can count on to support the development of Mexican soccer players.

However, the president of the MX League, Mikel Arriola, after the Assembly of Owners announced that the reduction of foreigners will be postponed until 2023, to support the teams during this reduced World Cup cycle with a view to Qatar 2022, as they will have to loan national players to the Mexican team.

“The plenary session approved, that due to the World Cup cycle and to support the clubs that have not been able to form their squads, to give a waiting season for the reduction of NFM players. Therefore, for the 2022-2023 season, it remains in 10 the registration of players and eight on the field of play “, reported Arriola.

The reduction of foreign players was an initiative of Gerardo Martino, technician of the Tricolor and it is expected that from 2023 the Liga MX teams will only be able to register nine non-trained footballers in our country and only seven of them can be on the pitch.

