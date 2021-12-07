Rebel seeks to entertain and give a social message

The life of activist Erin Brockovich had already come to the screen in the early 2000s with the film starring Julia Roberts and now serves as inspiration, this time on the small screen, for the Rebel series.

Katey Sagal plays Annie “Rebel” Bello, a legal advocate for the working class and who, although she does not have a law degree, cares about helping people seek justice.

For the protagonist, the story came in 2021 at an important time due to the social changes that have taken place in recent times.

“The main focus of Rebel is that he empowers people, there is no gratification towards his ego, what he likes is giving people the fishing rod instead of catching the fish and I think that in the times we are living and especially in what we have been going through the last year it is more important that people do not feel powerless and see that their voice matters ”, he says in an interview.

“If you see an injustice and something is wrong, don’t be discouraged from saying your point of view because all voices matter, one voice is strong and Rebel’s point of view is to speak and not give up. I can’t think of a better time to have a character like her who helps empower people. “

Although the actress is clear that what the production does is entertainment and they do not seek to educate the public or specifically carry a social message, she explains that, if both things are combined, it would be fantastic.

Rebel is available in Mexico through the Star + platform with its first and only season, since it was canceled after its launch.

Created by Krista Vernoff – who also wrote a couple of episodes and is known for having worked on series like Grey’s anatomy – it has 10 episodes.

On the screen Katey Sagal is accompanied by actors such as John Corbett (Sex and the city), Lex Scott Davis and Tamala Jones, among others.