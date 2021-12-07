Rebagliati Hospital: they isolate an entire internal medicine floor due to confirmed cases of COVID-19

Photo: Andina

In a statement to your heads of service, Rebagliati Hospital reported that they isolated an entire floor of the internal medicine area for confirmed cases of COVID-19 between area patients.

The document mentions cases confirmed through antigenic tests. Therefore, the Management, chaired by Dr. Miguel Guevara, made the following decisions:

1. Isolate the patient.

2. Perform molecular tests and monitor the results.

3. Restrict family visits.

4. Quarantine the 11C MEDICINE service.

5. Comply with established biosecurity measures.

6. Carry out monitoring and control of personnel by the occupational health area.

7. Compliance with the agreements to safeguard the safety of patients and workers is encouraged.

SITUATIONAL ROOM COVID

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) He reported that Until 10:00 p.m. on December 5, there were 561 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,091 hospitalized by the virus at the national level, of which more 900 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Samples have been processed for 20 million 580,665 people to detect the coronavirus, obtaining 18 million 335,519 negative results.

With respect to positive cases, the number increased to 2 million 245,146 confirmed positive cases. In addition, during December 5, tests were also carried out and it was obtained that out of 25,221 dismissal tests, 561 people tested positive for COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZED, RECOVERED AND DECEASED

There are currently 3,091 patients hospitalized for the COVID-19, of which 976 are in a critical state of health within the ICU with mechanical ventilation.

However, it is important to mention that in the statement of the official health entity, it is verified that to date they are 2 million 226,093 people who were able to overcome the disease. In addition, it is known that only during November 5 50 people were discharged from hospital.

Likewise, the Minsa expressed its regret at having to report that the COVID-19 has produced the death of 201,421 citizens in the country.

RETURN OF CASES, BUT NOT THIRD WAVE

The Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, highlighted that Peru is currently facing a re-outbreak of COVID-19 cases, but there can still be no third wave. Still, the population was urged not to lower their guard and to respect biosecurity measures.

“Although the number of cases does not continue to rise, but a considerable percentage still remains. There are some days that the number of infections increases, then it decreases a little. This has led us to have a group of provinces in high alert (level) and they are the ones that allow us to say that we’re on a regrowth, not yet a third wave“, said the head of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) on RPP.

For this reason, it was also decided to advance the contagion containment and mitigation measures that were scheduled to take effect only on December 15. Thus, they have moved forward five days and will come into effect on December 10.

STRICT MEASURES AGAINST THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

These include the mandatory sample of the vaccination card or a molecular test with a negative result of no more than 48 hours old. This will now be required of everyone over the age of 18 and will include air travel travelers.

Another measure, which was advanced at the conference on the closure of passenger transport at the borders. This measure, according to the minister, is also given to “Accompany decisions of neighboring countries”.

